Athletic get back on track

Rugby | Published:

JERSEY REDS ATHLETIC ended their baron spell in Zoo Sports Shield Division I on Saturday with a six-try, 39-24 triumph at St Peter.

Reds fly-half Dan Hawkes

Dan Hawkes chips forward

Nathan Rogers looks for an offload

Euan Spencer carries out defensive duties

James Dufty gallops forwards for Jersey (19764924)

Scott McClurg chips (19764920)

Adam Spencer scored 15 points for Athletic on Saturday (19764926)

Euan Spencer has the ball at the back of a Jersey maul (19764928)

Tim Corson scores (19764912)

Scott McClurg passes to Euan Spencer, who went on to score (19764906)

Euan Spencer touches down after making a dash for the line (19764904)

Strugglers Chinnor Falcons made life difficult for a Caesarean side without a win in five games, but scores from Tim Corson, Euan Spencer, Nathan Rogers and Tom Turner, plus a double from Adam Spencer, helped provide maximum league points at home for the first time since April.

‘It’s great to get our confidence up again after last week and get the win,’ said Adam Spencer, referring to the 56-19 reverse at Barnes seven days earlier. ‘It feels good to put on a good performance for everyone up here.

‘There were some silly mistakes, but that happens every game. The fact we’ve pushed through and on to get the win shows the character we’ve got.’

Report in Monday's Final Whistle.

Rugby Sport

