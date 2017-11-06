Athletic get back on track

Strugglers Chinnor Falcons made life difficult for a Caesarean side without a win in five games, but scores from Tim Corson, Euan Spencer, Nathan Rogers and Tom Turner, plus a double from Adam Spencer, helped provide maximum league points at home for the first time since April.

‘It’s great to get our confidence up again after last week and get the win,’ said Adam Spencer, referring to the 56-19 reverse at Barnes seven days earlier. ‘It feels good to put on a good performance for everyone up here.

‘There were some silly mistakes, but that happens every game. The fact we’ve pushed through and on to get the win shows the character we’ve got.’

Report in Monday's Final Whistle.