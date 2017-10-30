Biljon vents at officials after ‘glaring errors’

‘I’m frustrated because we have come away with naught,’ he said. ‘We should have at least come away with a point.

‘We had a first half that just didn’t go our way – we didn’t get a single call from the officials. Two errors from officials – a knock-on and a forward pass – meant 14 points for Bristol … we could have made it an arm-wrestle; pressure does funny things and we were hoping for that in the second half but it didn’t go our way.

‘To come away with naught is pretty unfair today, I think.’

When asked if he thought Rory Pitman’s yellow card (for bringing down a maul) was a fair dismissal, the South African answered: ‘That’s a big call from the referee, first time up … he didn’t do that for them, did he?’

Jersey conceded four tries during Pitman's ten-minute sin-bin period.

Full report and reaction in Monday's Final Whistle.