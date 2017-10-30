Advertising
Biljon vents at officials after ‘glaring errors’
JERSEY REDS head coach Harvey Biljon was irritated his team didn’t claim at least a point from Saturday’s 36-17 home defeat to Bristol, claiming two ‘glaring errors’ from the match officials handed the visitors 14 points.
‘I’m frustrated because we have come away with naught,’ he said. ‘We should have at least come away with a point.
‘We had a first half that just didn’t go our way – we didn’t get a single call from the officials. Two errors from officials – a knock-on and a forward pass – meant 14 points for Bristol … we could have made it an arm-wrestle; pressure does funny things and we were hoping for that in the second half but it didn’t go our way.
‘To come away with naught is pretty unfair today, I think.’
When asked if he thought Rory Pitman’s yellow card (for bringing down a maul) was a fair dismissal, the South African answered: ‘That’s a big call from the referee, first time up … he didn’t do that for them, did he?’
Jersey conceded four tries during Pitman's ten-minute sin-bin period.
