Slowik boosts Biljon’s backs

The 23-year-old Australian, who can also play on the wing, arrived in the Island this week but will not be involved in tomorrow’s British & Irish Cup Pool 3 match.

Slowik is a graduate of the Bristol academy but was released by the West Country club last November. He signed for Premiership outfit Worcester Warriors before joining Sydney Rays for their National Rugby Championship campaign earlier this year.

‘He has experience of the Championship having played for Bristol, and also being involved with Bristol and Worcester last season,’ said head coach Biljon. ‘He’s a player that understands the game and I think he’ll be a very good addition for us.'

Having thumped Yorkshire Carnegie 32-3 at St Peter last Friday, last season’s beaten finalists Jersey are the early pace-setters in Pool 3. However, a trip to Newport to take on a Dragons Select team is a step into the unknown for Biljon and his team.

Although he has made several changes to the side that won so emphatically last weekend, Biljon has again called Athletic’s Scott McClurg into his match-day squad. Elsewhere, Jake Woolmore and Leeroy Atalifo return to the front-row, lock Tom Quarrie will make his first competitive appearance, while number 8 Rory Pitman and midfielder Mark Best have both recovered from the knocks they picked up at Ealing a fortnight ago.