Big B&I Cup win for Reds

Rugby | Published:

JERSEY REDS started their British and Irish Cup campaign with a surprisingly comfortable 32-3 victory over struggling Yorkshire Carnegie at Stade Santander International on Friday night.

Matt Rogerson surges forward for Jersey

Jersey scored four tries to secure a bonus-point victory which will give the club a big lift after struggling in recent Championship fixtures.

Harvey Biljon’s men were in control right from the off and after Matt Rogerson, later named man-of-the-match, had scored a superb early opening try, there only looked to be one winner. Brendan Cope, who will surely have run Rogerson close for the individual accolade, again had a good night with the boot, only missing one, difficult, conversion, to clock up 12 points.

Jersey led 20-3 at half time, with Tom Pincus having added a glorious try, while, in stark contrast, Yorkshire’s young side rarely looked a threat.

With the back row operating well (Rogerson starting for the first time at No 8, flanked by Rory Bartle and Connor Joyce), Jersey were putting on a good display in a match that lacked tension simply because of Jersey’s clear superiority.

Two more home tries came in the second-half, with stand-out performer Uili Kolo’ofa’i, ending a long spell of pressure in the Pavillion Corner with the third on 50 minutes then scrum-half Kieran Hardy exploding away for the fourth ten minutes later.

A confidence booster for the trip to face the unknown quantity of a Dragons Select in Wales next weekend, the match also featured the first team debut off the bench of local lad Scott McClurg – and the youngster put in a tidy performance in his time on the park with the pros.

Rugby Sport

