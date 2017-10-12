McClurg gets first team call

The Under-21 Muratti footballer, who is now a regular in the Athletic midfield, has been named among the replacements for the Pool 3 match against Yorkshire Carnegie.

‘Scott has been a good player for Athletic for some time,’ explained Biljon. ‘Mylo [Myles Landick, Athletic head coach] gives regular feedback on his players and because of that Scott has trained with us over the last two weeks.

‘His selection this weekend is not by design – we have lots of injured backs – but this gives him an opportunity to understand what it’s like to be a professional rugby player. It’s a great opportunity for a local lad to step up and play for Jersey Reds.

‘We did that last year with Pops [Chris Pople] and Felts [David Felton]; it’s great we have the opportunity to do that again.’

Another man hoping to impress from the bench is new signing Jake Upfield. The Australian, who has been playing rugby for Bond University in Queensland, can play at lock or in the back row.

Upfield, 22, completed a double degree in Business and Commerce at Bond University, which is situated on the Gold Coast just south of Brisbane, and was formerly part of the Queensland Schoolboys squad and a reserve player for Australian Schoolboys.