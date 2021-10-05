New-look Team Jets hit back on regional league return

netball stock (31805969)

The Island club, returning to competitive action with back-to-back fixtures in South West Division I, were beaten by one goal in their opening match, against Hucclecote Stars, on Saturday, but made amends with a crucial victory over Mavericks 24 hours later.

Having led by 13 goals, Jets capitulated in the final 15-minute period of their first encounter, scoring just twice as Hucclecote recovered from 37-26 down to win 40-39.

The outcome was better on Sunday, although the Caesareans – nine goals to the good at the end of Q2 – were still pushed hard by Mavericks in a 52-48 success.

That, combined with two bonus points from the Stars defeat, leaves Jets in a promising position as they seek to make an early challenge alongside likely title contenders Wimborne Aquarians.

‘On Saturday, we were totally in control for three quarters of the game,’ head coach Andrews said. ‘Everything was going fine and then in the last quarter Hucclecote seemed to get into our heads and the girls struggled to change the momentum back.

‘After that, the Mavericks game was going to be make or break; seeing if we could bounce back in a short space of time or whether we’d be left with a hangover.

‘I kept the starting seven on for the whole game because I wanted them to push through. Mavericks caught up in the last quarter and we wondered if it was going to be “déjà vu”, but the girls kept resetting and playing to their strengths.’