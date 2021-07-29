England coach 'blown away' by Jersey – and vows to return

England's netballers were due to be in Jersey this week for a summer training camp. Following head coach Jess Thirlby's visit on a family holiday, it now looks likely they will instead travel to the Island just weeks before the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Roses were due to be in the Island this week for a summer training camp but cancelled their trip due to previous uncertainty surrounding border policies for inbound travellers. However, Thirlby kept her own plans for a pre-camp family holiday and was ‘blown away’ by Jersey and its facilities. England Netball officials suggested that they would consider rearranging the training tour, although they are now likely to have their decision swayed when planning their schedule for 2022.

Serena Guthrie and Co are likely to travel here prior to flying to Birmingham to defend their Commonwealth Games title next July.

Jersey Netball Association president Linda Andrews said: ‘Jess had booked a family holiday the week before the camp to do a recce on the facilities and what we had arranged. Obviously the camp hasn’t happened but Jess asked to meet up and she had a look around at Strive. She said out of everywhere she’s ever trained, nothing compares to what we’ve got here now. She said they’ll be coming back, probably for their last camp before the Commonwealth Games.’