Guthrie’s Team Bath stunned in Superleague final

Serena Guthrie's Team Bath were heavily beaten by Loughborough Lightning in the 2021 Vitality Superleague Grand Final Picture: MORGAN HARLOW/ENGLAND NETBALL

The Islander had led Team Bath into the 2021 Grand Final with a player-of-the-match display against defending champions Manchester Thunder in Saturday’s semi-final, but the West Country outfit were second-best from start to finish in the trophy clash as Lightning claimed their first league crown with a 49-32 triumph.

Guthrie, thrice a winner between 2007-2013, had told Sky Sports that Bath – the Superleague’s most successful club, with six titles in total – needed to ‘ride the crest of the wave’ after their semi-final success and they would have fancied their chances to improve their overall record.

A wayward first centre-pass from the Loughborough’s Natalie Panagarry – straight off court – gave Bath an early turnover but the girls in blue and gold were quickly falling flat.

Uganga international Mary Cholhok proved a formidable force in the shooting circle for Loughborough and they were ruthless from the outset. An 11-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter was extended to 22-14 by half-time.