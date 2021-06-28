Guthrie’s Team Bath stunned in Superleague final

By Jason FoxNetballPublished:

SERENA GUTHRIE’S hopes of claiming a fourth Superleague title were obliterated by Loughborough Lightning at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Serena Guthrie's Team Bath were heavily beaten by Loughborough Lightning in the 2021 Vitality Superleague Grand Final Picture: MORGAN HARLOW/ENGLAND NETBALL
Serena Guthrie's Team Bath were heavily beaten by Loughborough Lightning in the 2021 Vitality Superleague Grand Final Picture: MORGAN HARLOW/ENGLAND NETBALL

The Islander had led Team Bath into the 2021 Grand Final with a player-of-the-match display against defending champions Manchester Thunder in Saturday’s semi-final, but the West Country outfit were second-best from start to finish in the trophy clash as Lightning claimed their first league crown with a 49-32 triumph.

Guthrie, thrice a winner between 2007-2013, had told Sky Sports that Bath – the Superleague’s most successful club, with six titles in total – needed to ‘ride the crest of the wave’ after their semi-final success and they would have fancied their chances to improve their overall record.

A wayward first centre-pass from the Loughborough’s Natalie Panagarry – straight off court – gave Bath an early turnover but the girls in blue and gold were quickly falling flat.

Uganga international Mary Cholhok proved a formidable force in the shooting circle for Loughborough and they were ruthless from the outset. An 11-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter was extended to 22-14 by half-time.

Bath could not buy a goal, with errors and disjointed play offering Lightning ample opportunities to pull – and stay – clear. With eight goals in it at the end of Q3 [31-24] Bath still held a sliver of hope but Guthrie and Co failed to turn the tide. From there, the surge only became stronger.

Netball
Sport
Jason Fox

By Jason Fox

@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News