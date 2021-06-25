Guthrie targets fourth Superleague title with Team Bath

Serena Guthrie and Team Bath are playing in the 2021 Vitality Superleague play-offs Picture: BEN LUMLEY

The Islander is set to lead her side into the 2021 play-offs at the Copper Box Arena in London, with the West Country outfit targeting their sixth league title and first since 2013.

Bath, who ended the regular campaign with back-to-back defeats – knocking them down from first to third in the table – will meet defending champions Manchester Thunder in the semi-finals on Saturday at 4pm. The winner will meet either Loughborough Lightning or Leeds Rhinos in the final on Sunday afternoon.

England international Guthrie, who has been shortlisted for both the Vitality Superleague Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, said: ‘These are the games you train for. These are the times when people find out who they are, what they are willing to bring and willing to give, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we fare.’

Guthrie won three Superleague titles with Bath between 2008-2013, before moving to New Zealand and then Australia between 2014-2018 to play for Northern Mystics and the Giants.