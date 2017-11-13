Jets opened up by leaders Essex

Leaders Essex Open recovered from a three-goal deficit to storm towards their fourth win from five, and as they remain comfy at the top Jets are still just a point off the foot of the table.

The visitors trailed 23-20 just before half-time, after Jets had bounced back from 11-9 down, but 11 goals without reply either side of the break sent Essex well on their way to a 47-36 triumph.

Report and reaction in Monday's Final Whistle.