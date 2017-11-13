Menu

Advertising

Jets opened up by leaders Essex

Netball | Published:

TEAM JETS were made to pay for a disjointed third-quarter at Fort Regent yesterday as they fell shy of their second win of the campaign in Premier League 3.

n Wing-attack Tallula Norman moved to goal-attack in the third quarter as part of a tactical change by Linda Andrews Pictures: ROB CURRIE (19827627)

Leaders Essex Open recovered from a three-goal deficit to storm towards their fourth win from five, and as they remain comfy at the top Jets are still just a point off the foot of the table.

The visitors trailed 23-20 just before half-time, after Jets had bounced back from 11-9 down, but 11 goals without reply either side of the break sent Essex well on their way to a 47-36 triumph.

Report and reaction in Monday's Final Whistle.

Netball Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News