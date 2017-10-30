World glory for Guthrie

Guthrie’s Roses beat fellow finalists Jamaica 34-29 in Melbourne to clinch the global crown – having earlier beaten world champions Australia – and the 27-year-old was later handed the top playing award for her clinical contribution in midcourt.

‘It’s awesome to get the win, and to win the whole thing,’ said Guthrie following the Jamaica victory.

‘We had a blast this weekend and I think it showed out there today.’

The latest Fast5 Series brought the top six countries in the world together for a weekend of frenetic five-a-side action, with extra points being awarded for goals scored from outside the shooting circle and quarter-length being shortened to six minutes.