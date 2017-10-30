‘We’ll have them next time’

Jets were beaten 48-36 on Sunday after travelling 25 miles north of London to chase a second win of the campaign, but their recovery – following a slow start – gave Andrews belief that it will be a different story at Fort Regent in February.

‘OK, we lost by 12, but if you saw the play you would accept that we were as good as them,’ said Andrews.

‘The first quarter [15-7] was our undoing. We got to grips with it in the second quarter. It was so positive and we had 19 attempts on goal, which is the best we’ve had this season. I thought we were on a roll and we won the third by one goal, but the clock ran down too quickly.

‘With a home crowd behind us next time it will be an interesting game.’

