Menu

Advertising

‘We’ll have them next time’

Netball | Published:

HERTFORD HORNETS will endure a tougher ride against Team Jets when the sides meet again in Premier League 3, according to Island head coach Linda Andrews.

Josie Le Masurier (pictured playing at Fort Regent) had another solid performance for Team Jets against Hertford Hornets, alongside defensive partner Ebony Troy ROB CURRIE (19708537)

Jets were beaten 48-36 on Sunday after travelling 25 miles north of London to chase a second win of the campaign, but their recovery – following a slow start – gave Andrews belief that it will be a different story at Fort Regent in February.

‘OK, we lost by 12, but if you saw the play you would accept that we were as good as them,’ said Andrews.

‘The first quarter [15-7] was our undoing. We got to grips with it in the second quarter. It was so positive and we had 19 attempts on goal, which is the best we’ve had this season. I thought we were on a roll and we won the third by one goal, but the clock ran down too quickly.

‘With a home crowd behind us next time it will be an interesting game.’

More in Monday's Final Whistle.

Netball Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News