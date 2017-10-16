Improved Team Jets edged out in Essex

The Islanders, still settling back into life in Premier League 3 with a new-look squad, had a narrow one-goal half-time lead at St John Payne Catholic School in Essex. However, the hosts roared back to secure their first win of the season, 46-42.

Team Jets did manage to stay within five goals of their opponents, meaning they returned south with two bonus points in their back pockets and remain above Billericay in the league table on goal average.

‘The extra bonus point was so well deserved,’ said coach Linda Andrews. ‘But it was frustrating at the same time as we were close to a win. Self-belief, clear thinking and trust in one another will be essential to enable us to get over the line in the future.’

Jets started well, scoring from Billericay’s first centre pass before building an early three-goal lead. The new defensive line-up of Lauren Devine, Jenna Meredith and Nicole Goddard turned over ball and kept pressure on the hosts’ attackers throughout. Just one error near the end of the quarter allowed Billericay to snatch a narrow 13-11 lead after a highly competitive quarter.

Goddard injured her ankle at the start of the second period, meaning Ebony Troy joined the action at goal defence, with Meredith shifting to wing defence. Troy’s introduction had a positive impact as Jets drew level at 16-16 before taking a 23-22 advantage into half-time.

But the Islanders lost their momentum in the third quarter and they struggled to retain their composure while under increased pressure from Billericay. Andrews’ side were trailing 36-33 but were still in the contest with 15 minutes to play.

Jets pushed hard in the final quarter, with Libby Rothwell linking well with Becca Forrest but they were ultimately just unable to catch their opponents. Forrest was named player of the match.