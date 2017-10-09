Menu

Kent quick to make Jets pay for errors

Netball | Published:

TEAM JETS went down to their first defeat of the Premier 3 netball season yesterday, 55-42 away to a strong Kent County side.

Emily Sumner was Team Jets' player of the match

Head coach Linda Andrews was quick to give credit to the victors who pounced on some basic errors from a side that are still finding their feet with new combinations.

Said Andrews: ‘Kent were a polished side and they stuck to their task well. For us the learning curve is certainly steep – but improvements have been made and in certain areas consolidated during passages of play. These will grow as the season goes on.

‘Libby [Rothwell] showed her speed on court and came out strong on centre passes, while shooter Emily Green [Jets player of the match] had a great game, her best yet and full of confidence.’

Full report in Monday's FinalWhistle.

