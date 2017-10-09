Kent quick to make Jets pay for errors

Head coach Linda Andrews was quick to give credit to the victors who pounced on some basic errors from a side that are still finding their feet with new combinations.

Said Andrews: ‘Kent were a polished side and they stuck to their task well. For us the learning curve is certainly steep – but improvements have been made and in certain areas consolidated during passages of play. These will grow as the season goes on.

‘Libby [Rothwell] showed her speed on court and came out strong on centre passes, while shooter Emily Green [Jets player of the match] had a great game, her best yet and full of confidence.’

Full report in Monday's FinalWhistle.