Nail-biting opening win for Jets

It was a terrific, if decidedly tense, return to action for the Jets and their large and loyal following. A ten-point half-time lead was lost with just seconds of the match remaining – and TFC looking the more likely winners.

But a Jets team showing signs of physical and mental tiredness dug deep for a late attack which finished – after the hooter sounded – with tall goal-shooter Emily Green (neé Sumner) scoring, for a 34-33 win. No wonder Fort Regent is always packed for the Jets’ games – there’s never a dull moment.

Jets head coach Linda Andrews offered her explanations for the dramatic season opener: 'We were in a little bit of cruise control early on, we understood what we wanted. But it was hard for the girls like Josie [Le Masurier], Jenna [Meredith], Lauren [Devine] and Jacy [Brown]; they haven’t actually played netball since March.

‘It’s so difficult then to find a different level to fight back – even though we were in the lead I felt as though we were still trying to chase the game. But it’s never over until that final whistle blows.'