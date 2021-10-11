Jersey Rally: Le Noa and Volante shine again

By Paul LeesMotorsportPublished:

FAMOUSLY shy off the road, Ross Le Noa is anything but on it as he and his co-driver Dominic Volante recorded their second Jersey Rally win after the much-loved event made a welcome return to the country lanes.

GEORGE MARRIOTT (31830091)
GEORGE MARRIOTT (31830091)

Le Noa drove his Ford Escort Mk II to its absolute limit in a thrilling weekend of racing to finish in a combined winning time of 1hr 53min 11.5sec, seeing off the challenge of Jeremy Baudains and James Ollivro by just over 40 seconds.

Volante, who, alongside Le Noa, won the Rally in 2018, hailed an ‘awesome’ win and an ‘awesome’ weekend as all concerned were just glad to put the disappointment of last year's cancellation behind them.

‘It was a great weekend and a great atmosphere,’ he said. ‘It was probably the best year that I’ve had in ten years. All the people out there watching, you can’t beat it.’

Full report and reaction in Monday's JEP.

Motorsport
Sport
News
Paul Lees

By Paul Lees

Sports reporter@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News