Stevie and Sion roar to another Jersey title

Indeed the pair, in their Escort MK2, led from the early stages on Friday and one by one the chasing pack fell by the wayside. Ultimately no one was able to match Leonard and Humphreys’ pace, as they claimed victory by over three minutes.

The most high profile casualty was six times winner Simon Mauger, and Mark Regan, in their Citroen, who pulled out just before Friday’s night stages with engine problems.

Commenting on his third title Leonard said: ‘The early stages were tricky as the roads had not fully dried out but as conditions improved we were able to up our speed. We definitely felt the pressure of being the lead car but you have to keep the pace up and avoid any errors. It’s a great feeling to win our home event again.’

Navigator Humphreys added: ‘[Friday] afternoon and the night stages were tricky; I had to rein Steve back a bit but today as the conditions improved we were able to up the pace and keep the pressure on the chasing pack.

‘I’m delighted to have won again and it’s also great that the top three places were Jersey cars.’

Chasing Leonard and Humphreys home to claim a magnificent second overall was the crew of Darryl Morris and Steve Gully in their Escort MK2.

Third overall and the final podium place went to another Jersey crew, that of Dave Oliveira and Kevin Irving, again in a Ford Escort.

Fourth, and Class C winners, were the Jersey crew of John Le Noa and Bruce Robinson, again in a Ford Escort. They also picked up the prize for the quickest driver over 40.

Other Jersey crews also enjoyed success, including Neil Cotillard and Helier Lucus in their Subaru Impreza who, despite clutch problems in the final stages, managed to storm home to a magnificent ninth overall and claim the Class E title.

Jersey’s Ben Mason and Simon Baudains won the FWD2 Class and finished 15th overall.

Winner of the Top Lady’s prize was Jersey’s Calla Woosnam, navigating for Stuart Thompson in a Vauxhall Nova. They also claimed second in Class A and were 11th overall.

Jersey’s newest UK Rally championship winner, Ed Fossey, partnered by Chris Sharpe-Simkiss in their Toyota Yaris, claimed the under-25 years old prize as well third in Class A and 13th overall.