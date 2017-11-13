Menu

Advertising

Cup disappointment for five-goal Jersey

Hockey | Published:

JERSEY hopes of a long run in the England Hockey Championship Men’s Tier 2 Cup were ended in dramatic fashion in a 13-goal bonanza at Les Quennevais.

Captain Tom Millar scored a hat-trick in Jersey's 8-5 EH Cup second round defeat to Tunbridge Wells Picture: ROB CURRIE (19827652)

In blustery and showery conditions, it rained goals throughout on Sunday, with Jersey finishing on the wrong side of an 8-5 scoreline against Tunbridge Wells.

The Islanders were undone by clinical finishing from Tunbridge, who made it 15 goals in two days having defeated London Academicals 7-2 on Saturday to remain top of the South Hockey League Premier 2 table.

Captain Tom Millar led the attack well for Jersey, scoring a hat-trick, while colleagues Bobby Minty and Nick Ferraby also netted.

Former Guernsey development officer Ben Allberry and Chris Pelmore both scored twice for the visitors while singles were added by James Beck, Kyle Mathieson, Ali Clarke and Sam George.

Report and reaction in Monday's JEP.

Hockey Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News