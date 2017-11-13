Cup disappointment for five-goal Jersey

In blustery and showery conditions, it rained goals throughout on Sunday, with Jersey finishing on the wrong side of an 8-5 scoreline against Tunbridge Wells.

The Islanders were undone by clinical finishing from Tunbridge, who made it 15 goals in two days having defeated London Academicals 7-2 on Saturday to remain top of the South Hockey League Premier 2 table.

Captain Tom Millar led the attack well for Jersey, scoring a hat-trick, while colleagues Bobby Minty and Nick Ferraby also netted.

Former Guernsey development officer Ben Allberry and Chris Pelmore both scored twice for the visitors while singles were added by James Beck, Kyle Mathieson, Ali Clarke and Sam George.

Report and reaction in Monday's JEP.