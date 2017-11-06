Buesnel lands JEP prize after securing perfect 10

The 25-year-old, who has autism, made it a decade of domination on the national stage last month with yet another success at the British Championships, and having claimed six gold medals from six apparatus his latest overall victory was by a margin which trumps the nine that came before.

Discussing how the tenth title compares with those collected since 2008, the Gotland 2017 NatWest Island Games medallist said: ‘The first time I won I wasn’t really expecting to win, however as the years went on there was an expectation on me to win it again. My tenth title was just amazing as I blew the other competitors away by winning gold on all six pieces of apparatus and winning overall by more than seven full marks. This was my biggest margin in the ten years.’

