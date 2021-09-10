Inter-insulars are back! Golfers set to renew rivalries at Royal Jersey

Jersey's golfers are hoping to reclaim the Inter Island Challenge Trophy at Royal Jersey Picture: JON GUEGAN

The Channel Islands’ top golfers are set to become the first sportsmen to renew showpiece inter-island rivalries, with Guernsey players and staff making the journey to Royal Jersey after a relaxation of travel measures across the water.

The Sarnians still hold the Challenge Trophy thanks to their 2019 victory at L’Ancresse, by 12.5 points to 7.5, but they have not won at the Royal since 1980.

‘We’re confident without being complacent,’ said Jersey captain Ian Daly. ‘But the pressure is very much on Guernsey, I feel. We’ve got nothing to lose and everything to play for and we have a well-balanced team who can hopefully win it back for us.’

Daly hopes his team of ten will thrive off a healthy dose of home support.

‘More the merrier at Royal Jersey over the weekend, please,’ he added. ‘It would be great to have as many people down as possible to watch, to make it a really good atmosphere. Having played in these in Guernsey ... it really does help having a crowd behind you. As amateurs playing in the Channel Islands this is as close to a Ryder Cup atmosphere as we’re going to get.’