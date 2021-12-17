Freeman feeling bullish

Fraser Barlow will be looking to continue his hot scoring streak tomorrow Picture: ESA PHOTOS. (32267991)

Some Premier League games are being forced to postpone due to outbreaks following a sharp increase in cases in the UK due to the Omicron variant, with Manchester United calling off their second game in succession.

Surrey club Knaphill are due to travel to Jersey to face Bulls at Springfield tomorrow – the start of six home games in a row – with Bulls’ next game not until 3 January.

‘It’s not something we’ve talked about, we can obviously see cases are rising pretty rapidly at the moment, so who knows what’s going to happen,’ said Freeman.

Both Bulls’ first two seasons have already been the victim of the pandemic and curtailed prematurely and Freeman and his players are hopeful that will not happen again this time round.

‘I think the positive thing for everyone is we’ve played nearly half the season. I think certain things were put in place at the start of the season in any decisions we made and we’re in a pretty good position. Hopefully, fingers crossed, nothing happens and we can just play a full season. It would be nice to actually finish the season.’

Should things continue as normal then the race for the Combined Counties Premier Division South title – and promotion – is shaping up nicely.

Bulls are currently lying in fourth place having lost only one league game so far, to Beckenham at the start of the season. Since then, Bulls have gone on an unbeaten run of 14 games, drawing three of them. However, three other clubs have also been dropping too many points. Bulls’ sole conquerors have also lost only once and have drawn only twice, though they sit one place behind Bulls with a game in hand, while Walton & Hersham, who Bulls dramatically drew with 4-4 after throwing away a three-goal lead, top the table having also only lost one and drawing four times. The fourth club to have lost once is Badshot Lea in the third but they have drawn seven times. Redhill are in second with just two losses and five draws but, like Badshot Lea, have played four more games than Bulls.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s opponents are dead centre in 11th place with a goal difference of zero.

‘They’ve had mixed results. They win one game, they lose the other, but they’ve had some good wins as well,’ said a cautious Freeman. ‘We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and hopefully we do the right things and we get the result.

‘You’ve seen a little bit more of us returning to how we want to play recently but we’ve also shown the resilience that you need in these long seasons where we’ve managed to get results – not always playing our best football but we’ve found ways to get the wins.

‘We’ve had some tough games, the games like Balham where we didn’t play well at all but we’ve got the result and those are important. But the positive thing for us is we’ve played a lot of our away games on these tricky pitches and now we’ll have home games at Springfield – we know the surface and it should help us in the way we want to play.’

Apart from Jake Prince (ankle) and Daryl Wilson (knee) Bulls are at full strength. Meanwhile, Fraser Barlow will be hoping to keep up goalscoring form for a fourth consecutive match.