Jersey Bulls move within striking distance of top spot

Fraser Barlow, pictured in action against Colliers Wood in midweek, took his tally to four goals in three games as Jersey Bulls saw off Fleet Town Picture: ESA PHOTOS

After tapping home the winner in midweek, Barlow’s hot streak in front of goal continued on a damp afternoon in Hampshire.

Two superb finishes from the wide man – assisted by from fizzing deliveries from Sol Solomon and Jay Giles – had the visitors comfortably in front at the break.

Town, struggling since their return to the Combined Counties this season, were better after the interval with Shemar Pettet testing Euan Van Ver Vliet with a well hit free-kick – but that was as close as they came.

Lorne Bickley deservedly got on the scoresheet late on with an emphatic finish to move the Bulls up to second in CCL Premier South. They now sit just four points behind leaders Walton and Hersham, who have drawn their last two, with two games in hand.