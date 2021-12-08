Jersey Bulls climb to fourth after bundling home

A TETCHY encounter in south London was settled by Fraser Barlow’s scrappy second-half goal as Jersey Bulls claimed a crucial 1-0 win over Colliers Wood United.

On a pitch laced with sand to mitigate against the deluge bought about by Storm Barra, both sides struggled to get into any sort of rhythm.

Daryl Hay had a great opening minutes after the break to put the hosts in front, but was denied by a big save from Euan Van Der Vliet.

And, early in the second period, Barlow bundled home Luke Campbell’s header across goal from a free-kick, ultimately securing the points and moving his side into the top four of the Combined Counties Premier Division South.

Full report and reaction to follow.

