Alternative sites for new five-a-side football pitches being considered

James Scott had hoped to breathe life into the disused netball courts at FB Fields. His plans were rejected Picture: JON GUEGAN

James Scott had his application to install 3G five-a-side pitches on the disused netball courts at FB formally rejected by politicians last week, following a series of objections from surrounding neighbours and sports clubs and additional hurdles relating to a 60-year-old land covenant.

But the school teacher insists his dream is not over and has revealed that he already has eyes on another potential location for his venture.

‘I have had discussions about alternative sites and I’m pleased to say those sites are not owned by the government,’ said Scott, who was initially offered a lease to run his project at FB by Jersey Property Holdings, before the landlords performed a U-turn. ‘I’ve learned a number of things over the course of the last three years about the government and how it goes about its business.

‘I have the same driving force as I did three years ago, so let’s still try and get a five-a-side facility up and running for the community. I’m still looking at the east of the Island and discussions are happening with regards to that. It’s still very much early stages but I want to see if we can do it for the football community, because they’re at the heart of everything I’m trying to do.’