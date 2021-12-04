Sol settles it for Jersey Bulls

By Jason FoxFootballPublished:

JERSEY BULLS overcame a short second-half wobble to extend their unbeaten league run to 12 games with victory over Camberley Town.

Jersey Bulls beat Camberley Town 3-1 at Springfield Picture: DAVID FERGUSON
Sol Solomon smashed home from 20 yards to seal a 3-1 win Springfield on Saturday afternoon – a goal that calmed the nerves after the visitors had come close to levelling the scores from 2-0 down.

Fraser Barlow and Lorne Bickley had supplied the Bulls with a two-goal cushion at the break, before Jacob Wheeler's snapshot added weight to an increasingly threatening revival from Camberley. Their hopes of claiming an unlikely point were quashed seven minutes later, though, as Solomon claimed his 28th goal of the campaign.

