Lester enjoys giving Jersey Bulls boss 'a headache'

Kieran Lester scored twice for Jersey Bulls in a 3-0 triumph at Balham FC Picture: ESA PHOTOS

The 30-year-old bagged his fourth and fifth goals of the season as the Island club secured a 3-0 triumph at Balham FC – their sixth league success in eight games.

Bulls boss Gary Freeman also has the likes of Lorne Bickley, Fraser Barlow, Jake Prince, Sol Solomon, Daryl Wilson and Ruben Mendes at his disposal in attack this term, but Lester is determined to remain a top pick.

‘I’m happy with the two goals,’ he said. ‘It’s a big commitment, especially with the midweek games and taking time off work, and there is lots of competition for places in the attack. When you get a chance you just need to make the most of it and give Gary a headache for the next game.’

The Bulls’ latest trip to south London ended a run of seven games in 21 days – instigated by their historic FA Cup campaign and ongoing Vase challenge. They won six of those outings and conceded just two goals, but Lester says a return to one game a week is key if that form is to continue.

‘We are looking forward to a more steady fixture schedule now. It will allow us to get the recovery right, which will be beneficial. And we have a big game next week in the FA Vase, which we are all buzzing for.’