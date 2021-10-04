Homework pays off as Jersey Bulls' FA Cup run ends

A club-record crowd watched Jersey Bulls' defeat to Chertsey Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup Picture: JON GUEGAN

A first-half strike from Jay Gasson was enough for the strong Surrey side to see off the Islanders in front of a club-record crowd.

The Bulls struggled to get into their usual rhythm in the third qualifying round fixture. Chertsey harried their hosts into giving the ball away and prevented them from building any meaningful attack. It was the first time Freeman's side had lost a competitive game at Springfield and the first time ended a home clash without scoring a goal.

'We’re a little bit disappointed with how we played,' said Bulls manager Freeman. 'After the game the players felt like that they had not done themselves justice. But I think you've got credit the opposition.

‘I spoke to their manager and they've watched us three times in the last week or so. They had a game plan, set up in a way that made it hard for us to play our normal game through the thirds and made things difficult. We couldn't find an answer.

‘But that's the challenges we want going forward and we need to find ways we can combat that by playing around teams and moving the ball quicker.