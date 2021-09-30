Headline

SPRINGFIELD STADIUM is on course to welcome another club-record crowd for Jersey Bulls’ FA Cup third-qualifying round clash against Chertsey Town.

Around 1,100 tickets for Jersey Bulls' FA Cup third qualifying round game against Chertsey Town had already been sold within 72 hours of their release
About 1,100 tickets have already been sold for the 3pm kick-off on Sunday, meaning the current best mark of 1,126 – set on 6 September against VCD Athletic in the first qualifying round – is likely to be surpassed.

All 992 seated tickets sold within 72 hours of their release to the public.

The existing record stands as the eighth best attendance in the tournament so far this season; a ranking led by Gloucester City when they hosted Longlevens AFC in the second qualifying round [2,320].

Springfield’s capacity for Bulls games – limited by FA and National League regulations – is 2,392.

