Jersey Bulls boss Freeman hopes for heroes’ return

Jake Prince is in Jersey Bulls' matchday squad for Sunday's FA Vase tie at Springfield, having scored for the club in the FA Cup earlier in the week Picture: ESA PHOTOS

The club’s cup adventures continue with the visit of Crowborough Athletic in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase (3pm kick-off) – a tournament for teams in the ninth tier and below, with its final played at Wembley.

Freeman is without forward Fraser Barlow as he is competing for St Clement’s Golf Club in the finals of the Hampshire Sevens, but he has been given a boost by news that Sol Solomon is flying home from Liverpool to play the match. The manager also confirmed that his star man will be back for the FA Cup match against Chertsey Town next week.

The Bulls play two games over three days with a league trip to Horley Town to follow on Tuesday night, but Freeman is confident his team can handle the workload.

‘It’s a tough ask but we’re fortunate to have a good squad of players with the right attitude who keep themselves fit,’ he said.

‘It seems like we’re saying this is the biggest game in the club’s history every week at the moment but every game is a tough game.