FA Cup replay: Solomon’s silver lining

Jersey Bulls forward Sol Solomon will travel to London for the club's FA Cup replay Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

It was believed that Solomon’s star turn in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Sutton Common Rovers would be his last for the club for some time, ahead of his move to Liverpool to begin his studies at John Moores University.

However, following news that the replay must take place in London, instead of Jersey, Solomon is expected to make the long train journey south to join up with his team-mates.

Should they win, the Bulls will face Chertsey Town at home in the third qualifying round, on Saturday 2 October.

Fans will be able to stream tonight’s game live through the club’s website, thanks to a deal struck with Rovers’ landlords, Sutton United, to provide the platform to make the broadcast.

The Bulls had hoped to be able to stage the game at Springfield but FA rules state that any midweek replays featuring Island clubs must be played in England, unless both sides agree to play offshore. It appears that Rovers were experiencing logistical difficulties to reach that agreement.