Jersey Bulls lose home advantage for FA Cup replay

By Jason FoxFootballPublished:

JERSEY BULLS have been forced to give up home advantage for their FA Cup replay against Sutton Common Rovers.

Jersey Bulls threw away a two-goal lead in Saturday's FA Cup clash against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS
Jersey Bulls threw away a two-goal lead in Saturday's FA Cup clash against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS

The clubs drew 2-2 in their second-qualifying-round tie on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the need for a rematch one evening this week. It had initially been believed that the return fixture would be permitted to take place in Jersey without the need for negotiation with the governing body. However, it later emerged that tournament regulations for offshore clubs require replays to be played on the mainland.

Bulls officials sought dispensation to host the game at Springfield on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday of this week – rather than settling for another tussle in London – as it is believed that Rovers wanted the fixture to be played in Jersey.

It is understood that the dispensation was not granted.

Ian Horswell, Bulls’ chief executive, said: 'We are disappointed for the Island and the footballing community as a whole that we won't have the opportunity to host the FA Cup replay this week in Jersey.

'The football club would like to ask the FA to review the ruling. The FA Cup is a national competition for clubs from the Premiership (effectively known as tier 1) all the way down to tier 10. This ruling effectively means that no matter how far an off shore club, such as Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man progresses, they will never play a home midweek game in the FA Cup. The club understands that teams in tier 1 to tier 8 are already required to play away from home midweek against an off shore clubs who come into their League and would like to request that this is mirrored in the FA Cup.'

Football
Sport
News
Jason Fox

By Jason Fox

@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News