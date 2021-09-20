Jersey Bulls lose home advantage for FA Cup replay

Jersey Bulls threw away a two-goal lead in Saturday's FA Cup clash against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS

The clubs drew 2-2 in their second-qualifying-round tie on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the need for a rematch one evening this week. It had initially been believed that the return fixture would be permitted to take place in Jersey without the need for negotiation with the governing body. However, it later emerged that tournament regulations for offshore clubs require replays to be played on the mainland.

Bulls officials sought dispensation to host the game at Springfield on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday of this week – rather than settling for another tussle in London – as it is believed that Rovers wanted the fixture to be played in Jersey.

It is understood that the dispensation was not granted.

Ian Horswell, Bulls’ chief executive, said: 'We are disappointed for the Island and the footballing community as a whole that we won't have the opportunity to host the FA Cup replay this week in Jersey.