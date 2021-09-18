Jersey Bulls pegged back in FA Cup – replay at Springfield required

Luke Campbell scores Jersey Bulls' first goal against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS (31687885) Jersey Bulls went 2-0 against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS

Luke Campbell’s header had Gary Freeman’s side ahead nine minutes before the break in the second qualifying round fixture, before Sol Solomon added a second three minutes later, rounding Mackenzie Foley and calmly slotting home.

But Isthmian League side Sutton – a step above Jersey in the football pyramid – rallied strongly to force a 2-2 draw and ensure that the teams will renew their acquaintances on the Island.

Ryan Dacres-Smith halved the deficit just before the break, before Kyle Henry turned home a cross to keep Sutton’s cup hopes alive.

Bulls officials have confirmed that the replay will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening, subject to travel and hotel arrangements.