Jersey Bulls pegged back in FA Cup – replay at Springfield required

By Jason FoxFootballPublished:

JERSEY BULLS blew a two-goal lead in a cracking Emirates FA Cup tie against Sutton Common Rovers – resulting in the need for a replay at Springfield next week.

Luke Campbell scores Jersey Bulls' first goal against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS (31687885)
Luke Campbell scores Jersey Bulls' first goal against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS (31687885)
Jersey Bulls went 2-0 against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS
Jersey Bulls went 2-0 against Sutton Common Rovers Picture: ESA PHOTOS

Luke Campbell’s header had Gary Freeman’s side ahead nine minutes before the break in the second qualifying round fixture, before Sol Solomon added a second three minutes later, rounding Mackenzie Foley and calmly slotting home.

But Isthmian League side Sutton – a step above Jersey in the football pyramid – rallied strongly to force a 2-2 draw and ensure that the teams will renew their acquaintances on the Island.

Ryan Dacres-Smith halved the deficit just before the break, before Kyle Henry turned home a cross to keep Sutton’s cup hopes alive.

Bulls officials have confirmed that the replay will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening, subject to travel and hotel arrangements.

Full report and reaction in Monday's JEP.

Football
Sport
News
Jason Fox

By Jason Fox

@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News