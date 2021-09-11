Guthrie signs for Indian football club

Kurtis Guthrie Port Vale football Picture: GERARD AUSTIN. (31641087)

The 28-year-old striker has been without a club since being released by League Two side Port Vale in the summer.

The I-League is the second tier of professional football in India, after the Indian Super League.

RG Punjab are based in the city of Mohali and are coached by former Sheffield Wednesday defender Ashley Westwood. They finished fourth in the division last season.

Guthrie failed to establish himself at Port Vale last season after moving to the Stoke-based club from Bradford City in January 2021.

Making 17 appearances for the club, he scored only one goal.