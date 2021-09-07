Jersey Bulls drawn against Guernsey FC's league rivals in FA Cup

Jersey Bulls have scored 19 goals in three FA Cup games so far this season Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31602388)

After breezing past eighth-tier club VCD Athletic, the Bulls have been handed an away trip to Sutton Common Rovers, who ply their trade in the same league as Guernsey FC.

The Isthmian League South Central Division side dumped out Cray Wanderers in the last round and are in the second qualifying round for the first time in their history.

'It’s a good draw, if we’re honest,' explained Freeman, whose side play in the ninth tier of English football.

'We’ve shown we can compete with teams from a higher division, and we will look to go and do that again.

'We don’t know much about them but they play in Guernsey’s league, so we will touch base with them to see what they can tell us about them.

'In England players do tend to move around quite a bit, but I’ve made some decent contacts over there now so they will be able to help us out, although I’m sure other clubs will do the same for them.'