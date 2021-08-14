Jersey Bulls claim first league points with victory at Cobham

Lorne Bickley (centre) scored Jersey Bulls' second goal against Cobham Picture: ESA PHOTOS

A 3-1 win over Cobham marked another historic day for the Island side, one week on from their record-breaking FA Cup debut at Springfield.

Fraser Barlow swept home the opener just after the half-hour mark to give Gary Freeman’s men the lead, but Prince Otto’s smart finish had the hosts level just three minutes later.

A robust Cobham side remained resolute as the Bulls enjoyed the bulk of possession, but Jersey duly got their reward through a terrific Lorne Bickley header, from a pinpoint Jonny Le Quesne cross.

Ruben Mendes swooped late on to secure the points, getting the Bulls' Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign up and running ahead of another FA Cup appointment next Saturday, at Newhaven FC.