Crowd capacity is cut for historic FA Cup tie

Springfield's total capacity has been cut to 891 for Jersey Bulls' FA Cup debut against Horsham YMCA

Springfield will host the most southerly tie in the competition as the Bulls enter the cup for the first time.

They take on Southern Combination Premier side Horsham YMCA after suffering their first loss in 36 matches against Beckenham Town on Saturday.

Fans are being encouraged to buy tickets in advance online, with the club wanting the game to be cashless, while capacity has also been slashed.

It is the tournament’s 150th year and the Bulls enter at the extra-preliminary-round stage. The historic nature of the tie has seen it featured on the FA website.

‘I think it’s great for Jersey football; it’s great for everyone involved in the club,’ said Bulls chairman Russell Le Feuvre.

‘It’s a fantastic cup competition, the most world-renowned in football or any sport. It’s wonderful for the footballing community and the community as a whole.’

Springfield’s total capacity will be reduced to 891 for the game. It can hold 7,000, including 992 in the stand. Bulls have, at their best, previously attracted nearly 1,000 fans.

Half the tickets for the tie were snapped up last week.

‘Springfield has been around since 1905. It’s great that this ground, which has hosted so many historic games, and which has been home to Jersey football for so long, gets to host the FA Cup,’ added Le Feuvre.

Six fixtures stand between Bulls and the first round proper, with the winner of their debut tie going on to face either Newhaven or Camberley Town in the preliminary round on 21 August.

Horsham’s players and coaches will either be double-vaccinated or have produced a negative PCR test before their arrival.

In August 2016, when Guernsey FC made their home FA Cup debut, the trophy itself was at Footes Lane. It was the first time it had left the UK mainland for an FA Cup fixture.