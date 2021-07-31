Jersey Bulls suffer first league loss

Beckenham Town's Nick Blue was in fine form to become the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against Jersey Bulls Picture: ESA PHOTOS (31393313)

The Bulls fought hard, dictating most of the action throughout the game but became victim to an unfortunate penalty scored by Beckenham’s striker Steve Townsend in the 54th minute.

This result represented the Island club's first defeat since they were formed two years ago, as they began their campaign in the newly-created Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

Both teams put on a physical display, with the game resembling more of a scrap than a football match at times, but the Bulls looked more capable of playing the ball around.

Beckenham’s goalkeeper, Nick Blue, was the standout player, making a number of fine saves, one in the first half and four in the second, to keep his team in the game.

The final 20 minutes of the match was all Bulls as they applied a tremendous amount of pressure on the Beckenham defence, who stood strong and just about kept the onslaught at bay to secure the victory.