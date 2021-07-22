Tickets on sale for Jersey Bulls’ historic FA Cup debut

TICKETS for the most southerly Emirates FA Cup fixture ever to be played are now on sale.

A total of 348 clubs who play in the eighth and ninth tiers of English football will begin their 2021/22 FA Cup campaigns on 31 July, including Jersey Bulls
Jersey Bulls – first-time entrants in the tournament’s 150th year – are set to host Southern Combination Premier side Horsham YMCA at Springfield on Saturday 7 August, after being handed a spot in the extra-preliminary round for the 2021/22 edition.

A total of six fixtures stand between Bulls and the first round proper, with the winner of their debut tie going on to face either Newhaven or Camberley Town in the preliminary round on 21 August.

While Bulls’ opening three league games will be played away from home, provisions are being made to ensure the FA Cup tie can take place in St Helier. Club officials are in discussions with Springfield and Government of Jersey staff to finalise their Covid risk assessments, while all of Horsham’s players and coaches will either be double vaccinated or have produced a negative PCR test before their arrival.

