Football cup final must be replayed following administrative error

St Peter Reserves lifted the Touzel Cup in May, but they must now replay the final Picture: ROB CURRIE

Championship winners St Peter beat St Clement Reserves 4-1 at Springfield in May to secure a JFA Combination league and cup double, but it later became apparent that one of their substitutes for the Touzel showdown should not have featured as he was registered as a first-team player.

St Peter sought to confirm their players’ eligibility from Combination officials before the game and were mistakenly given the green light to play all of those named on their team sheet.

St Clement were initially awarded the trophy by default as a result of the administrative error, although that decision was then overturned and a replay fixed for 30 June. However, the recent increase in Covid cases in Jersey made that date unviable.

The Jersey FA have confirmed the replay will take place later in July, as part of pre-season for the 2021/22 campaign.