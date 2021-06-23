Fulham scout: Jersey could have Premier League players in pipeline

Malcolm Elias, Fulham FC’s chief academy scout, believes the Island is due another ‘top player’ and suggests that visits by world-renowned sides from any sport – including the British and Irish Lions – could reduce the wait.
Brett Pitman, Peter Vincenti, Kurtis Guthrie and Cavaghn Miley have all made names for themselves as professional footballers over the past decade, but not since Graeme Le Saux’s retirement in 2005 has a Jerseyman played in the Premier League.
Elias – a regular visitor to the Channel Islands – has previously facilitated the recruitment of no fewer than four Caesarean juniors at Fulham.
‘Jersey has got a lot going for it in terms of sport,’ said Elias, who was personally responsible for the discoveries of Bale and Walcott while employed by Southampton.
‘Just look at the new gym up by the rugby club [Strive Academy]; it’s unbelievable. And I went to the Radisson today and they’ve got the British Lions there. What an accolade that is for the Island. However it happened is irrelevant – the fact that one of the major touring teams in the world has decided to come to Jersey... it just goes to show what sport means to the Island and I’d like to think that in a few years’ time Jersey will have produced another Premier League player. That will be fantastic.’
Full story in Wednesday's JEP.