Uefa: Jersey FA make first move following CAS verdict

Four weeks after the Court of Arbitration for Sport publicly supported Jersey’s call to have their voice heard at Uefa’s 55-nation annual congress, Austin has written to the governing body’s headquarters in Switzerland to confirm that the JFA intend to continue with their bid. The letter represents the first direct contact made between the two organisations since their CAS hearing in Lausanne on 28 June.

CAS upheld the JFA’s appeal against immediate rejection last month, but in a separate ruling they appeared to back Uefa by suggesting that criteria for independency is still not met.

