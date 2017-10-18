Sheffield United set for Springfield

The Championship club’s ladies beat the Islanders 2-1 when the sides met at Bramall Lane in April, and as they seek to fill a three-week gap in their Premier League schedule, they have acted on a promise to maintain links with the Jersey FA.

The Blades currently sit fourth in the Premier League Midlands table – the fourth tier of women’s football – and will face Newcastle in the first round of the FA Cup before meeting Jodie Botterill’s Reds on Saturday 25 November.

The fixture announcement comes alongside news that Botterill and fellow interim-coach Dan Seviour have been appointed joint head coaches on a permanent basis. The duo will be supported by Jonathan Le Fondré and Fiona MacKinnon.

