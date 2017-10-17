Advertising
England waiting game for Van Der Vliet
MURATTI goalkeeper Euan Van Der Vliet is on tenterhooks this week as he waits to discover if he has earned selection for England C.
The Island shot-stopper was invited to a three-day training camp at Lilleshall after impressing against the country's amateur internationals earlier this year, and he could now earn a call-up for next month's International Challenge Trophy final against Slovakia.
Van Der Vliet saved two penalties in Jersey's 4-3 penalty shoot-out success over England C at Springfield in May, following a 1-1 draw in normal time.
Full story in Tuesday's JEP.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.