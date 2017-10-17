England waiting game for Van Der Vliet

The Island shot-stopper was invited to a three-day training camp at Lilleshall after impressing against the country's amateur internationals earlier this year, and he could now earn a call-up for next month's International Challenge Trophy final against Slovakia.

Van Der Vliet saved two penalties in Jersey's 4-3 penalty shoot-out success over England C at Springfield in May, following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

