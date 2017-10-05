Jersey hold heads high after Northern Ireland draw

With Luke Campbell absent and Jack Cannon injured, the Island boss handed debuts to Dom Pougeolle, named in the starting XI, Matt Rawlings, Arthur Illingworth and Harry Cardwell.

Speaking after the final whistle, Cassidy said his players’ discipline was particularly pleasing.

‘The players did exactly what they were asked,’ he explained. ‘I think we’ve realised that if we come up with a good game plan for that group of players then we’re capable of getting results.

‘We have some really big names out of the squad and these boys have been brilliant – they played for the badge.’

It took less than five minutes for the visitors to take the lead, as Mark Sykes exploited a gaping hole in the heart of the Jersey defence. With just Euan Van Der Vliet to beat, the winger sent the keeper to ground with a cute dummy before shifting to the left and tapping into an empty net.

Before the dust could settle, however, Jersey were level when the Weir brothers combined at a set piece; Mikey with the corner from the left and Calvin with the deft flick that beat Conor Hazard.

After an eventful opening ten minutes, the crowd would perhaps have been expecting a goal fest but that simply didn’t materialise.