Cassidy’s men launch cup campaign

A half-time replacement, Trotter’s introduction injected a little more energy into Jersey’s play and although Jersey were twice pegged back by their Essex Olympian League counterparts, Trotter’s persistence and skill gained Jersey a 3-2 success following what turned out to be the match-winning goal.

Defender Calvin Weir put Jersey ahead twice only for Essex to level each time with their second goal a penalty, awarded after the ball struck a Jersey hand in a defensive wall following a free kick.

‘We made hard work of that,’ said Jersey manager Martin Cassidy.

‘However we played well and created a lot of chances and on another day we could have scored more.

‘It’s a new team, the players are still getting used to each other so we were never going to hit the ground running straight away.

‘When I brought Adam [Trotter] on and moved Jack [Cannon] into midfield we looked more of a threat.'