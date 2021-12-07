'Rezoning agricultural land for cricket centre would be a boost to women’s global goals'

By Jason Fox

THE potential development of an indoor cricket centre at Farmers Field would provide a significant lift for Jersey’s female players as they look to make their mark on the international stage.

Jersey's top female cricket side has offered numerous opportunities for Island youngsters in recent years Picture: Adrian Miller
Jersey's top female cricket side has offered numerous opportunities for Island youngsters in recent years Picture: Adrian Miller

That is the view of Jersey Women coach Lee Meloy following news that Farmers Cricket Ground owner Jim Perchard has lodged an application to have an adjoining greenzone field reclassified.

Perchard hopes to add a purpose-built indoor hall to his facility’s offering, possibly featuring state-of-the-art indoor wickets.

‘The facility they’ve had at Farmers has been absolutely superb for a long time and any indoor facility to go with that would obviously be a huge boost,’ said Meloy. ‘Having an indoor facility dedicated to cricket will be good for players at club level and will help participation.

‘They’re keen to move stuff forward and to improve women’s cricket on the Island. If this is built it will be a boost for playing opportunities and training and a boost for Jersey’s preparations for big international fixtures.

'They have said they are working towards making the game more inclusive for girls and women at Farmers and they’re doing renovations on their clubhouse this winter to add female changing rooms, which is great.’

Full story in Tuesday's JEP.

Jason Fox

By Jason Fox

@jepsport

