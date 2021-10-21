T20 World Cup qualifiers: Jersey claim European title

Captain Chuggy Perchard celebrates after helping claim an Italian wicket Picture: ICC

The Island side made it five group-stage wins in six days with an eight-wicket success on Wednesday, guaranteeing a tournament victory with one game to spare.

Already assured of a place at the 2022 global showdown – the final stage before the 2022 World Cup in Australia – thanks to Tuesday’s win over Germany, Jersey limited the Italians to 100 runs at Desert Springs in Spain before Dunford hit an unbeaten 45.

Man of the match Harrison Carlyon added 35 runs as part of a 58-run opening partnership.

‘Winning the tournament was the aim,’ said Jersey head coach Neil MacRae.

‘I thought Harrison and Jake batted with good intent and showed some classy stroke play to take control of the game. By the time we’d reached 40 runs off the six-over power play it was just a matter of closing it out. Jake did a great job to see us to the trophy.

‘We’re absolutely delighted with five wins from five and it’s a massive incentive for Jersey to go to another global qualifier. Now, we want to finish off with a sixth victory [against Denmark on Thursday].’