Unbeaten Jersey Chug along in World Cup qualifiers

Bowler Ben Ward and wicketkeeper Jake Dunford celebrate after Denmark batsman Anique Uddin is stumped Picture: ICC

It was a difficult test for the Islanders in round three of the European finals in Spain: they posted a sub-par 94 runs against Denmark after passing the midway point of the innings on 30/4.

However, disciplined bowling and great work in the field eventually helped Jersey get over the line by five runs.

On Friday, Jersey edged out a four-run victory over Germany before claiming a more comfortable triumph over pre-tournament favourites Italy.

Perchard and Co are due to meet the Germans on Tuesday, before facing Italy again on Wednesday and Denmark on Thursday.

The top two progress to the Global Qualifier – the final round before the 2022 World Cup in Australia.