Jersey U19 cricketers depart for World Cup qualifiers

The Islanders are set to face Scotland in their opening 50-over qualifier at Desert Springs in Almeria, before tackling Ireland and the Netherlands on Wednesday and Friday respectively. The final, scheduled for next Saturday for the top two round-robin sides, offers the reward of a place alongside the leading ICC nations at the global tournament in the West Indies.
Josh Lawrenson is set to captain the Jersey side, which features a handful of players with senior experience.
Jersey finished their warm-up schedule with a victory over a Farmers Caesareans XI last weekend, having featured in the 2021 Brooks Macdonald Weekend League Premier Division this summer.