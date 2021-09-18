Jersey U19 cricketers depart for World Cup qualifiers

By Jason FoxCricketPublished:

JERSEY’S cricketers begin their drive for a spot at the 2022 U19 World Cup on Monday, having travelled to Spain for the European Division I final.

Jersey U19s are due to face Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands in their European qualifier for the 2022 World Cup Picture: JON GUEGAN
The Islanders are set to face Scotland in their opening 50-over qualifier at Desert Springs in Almeria, before tackling Ireland and the Netherlands on Wednesday and Friday respectively. The final, scheduled for next Saturday for the top two round-robin sides, offers the reward of a place alongside the leading ICC nations at the global tournament in the West Indies.

Josh Lawrenson is set to captain the Jersey side, which features a handful of players with senior experience.

Jersey finished their warm-up schedule with a victory over a Farmers Caesareans XI last weekend, having featured in the 2021 Brooks Macdonald Weekend League Premier Division this summer.

Jason Fox

