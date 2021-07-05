Pirates stage another Knockout party

Pirates bowler Scott Simpson stops a ball he had just delivered to OVs' Charlie Brennan Picture: ROB CURRIE

Having picked up Jersey’s premier Evening League trophy with the help of a clinical man-of-the-match performance from Jonty Jenner in 2020, the Hautlians CC side thanked the same man on Friday night as they successfully fended off Rathbones OVs.

Jenner, who hit an unbeaten 88 at Grainville 12 months ago, notched up 65 runs at Les Quennevais this time out as Pirates chased down their target of 140 for victory.

OVs had earlier threatened to dethrone the defending champions through James Duckett [32], Charlie Brennan [30] Robert Duckett [28].

‘We were a little worried by the way they went off,’ said Pirates captain Rob Searle.

Brennan and James Duckett, in at three, formed a promising partnership – taking their side beyond 40 – and their patience continued to reap rewards as the halfway mark of the 20-over innings approached.

Pirates were buoyant in the field but couldn’t coax the pair into serving up clear-cut chances.

But then Brennan fed Tim Corson for a hot-potato catch at long on for 64/2.

OVs sailed beyond 100 runs with six wickets in hand in the 14th over but two cheap run-outs and a stumping hindered their attempts to turn their tally into a formidable total.

Andy Dewhurst and Jenner were happy settling for singles in the early stages of Pirates’ reply but they then gradually upped the pace.

A monstrous six over the top of Jersey Hockey’s clubhouse – pushing 120 yards in length – took Jenner to 32 and Pirates to 48 before the end of the powerplay and the runs kept on coming.

Ahier sealed it with 2.2 overs to spare, courtesy of another big hit for six.